HKCCI demands Burns and Plastic Surgery Department in GIMS

Burns and Plastic Surgery Department at GIMS was announced in 2021-22 State Budget

The Hyderabad Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HKCCI) has demanded that the State government establish a burns and plastic surgery department in Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) hospital in Kalaburagi.

At a press conference here on Friday, Sharanabasappa M. Pappa, secretary of the HKCCI, said that though the State government had announced in the 2021-22 Budget that the burns and plastic surgery department would be established at GIMS with the financial assistance from the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), no decision in this regard had been taken yet.

“The HKCCI had written to Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education K. Sudhakar on May 15, 2022, urging him to establish the department so as to spare the patients the hardship of going to metros in emergency cases, we have not yet received any reply,” Mr. Pappa said.

He alleged that the poor patients getting dialysis treatment at GIMS were suffering owing to a lack of proper facilities. The State government has outsourced the maintenance of the dialysis unit in GIMS to a Kolkata-based private agency, Sanjeevini. The medicine and equipment used by the agency were of substandard quality and could pose a threat to patient’s health, he alleged.