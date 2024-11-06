H.K. Patil tells BJP to apply the same yardstick for all leaders facing criminal charge

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Tourism H.K. Patil has sought to know whether different parameters will be applicable for leaders in law based on their party affiliations.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, Mr. Patil said that if BJP leaders want Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation in the 14-site MUDA land-grab case, they should also apply the same yardstick to the Prime Minister of the country in the ₹16,000 crore electoral bond issue.

“If you say you should not hold a constitutional position while facing criminal charge, then you should apply the same to the Prime Minister, especially when the Supreme Court itself has found irregularities in the electoral bond scheme,” he claimed.

He said that as a law-abiding citizen, Mr. Siddaramaiah has appeared before the Lokayukta officials for inquiry in connection with the MUDA land-grab case. He said that the BJP is making a mountain out of a molehill unable to digest the popularity of the Chief Minister.

