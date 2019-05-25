H.K. Patil resigns from Congress campaign committee

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) campaign committee chairman and former Minister H.K. Patil has resigned, accepting responsibility for the Congress’ poor performance in the parliamentary elections in the State.

Speaking to presspersons here, Mr. Patil said that he sent his resignation letter to All-India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi on Friday morning.

In the letter, Mr. Patil has stated that the results in Karnataka were contrary to the expectations of all Congressmen. “As campaign committee chairman, I had the privilege to take the policies and message of the party to the people. In view of the debacle, I feel it my moral duty to own up the responsibility [for it],” he said.

Mr. Patil said it was time for the Congress to do some “serious introspection”, taking this defeat as a challenge to chalk out corrective measures. However, he did not reply with specifics when asked about the changes needed in the party’s organisation. He said all the issues would be discussed at length whenever the party leaders sat down for introspection.