H.K. Patil criticises Centre for ignoring drought situation in Karnataka

Criticising the BJP-led Union government for ignoring Karnataka, which is reeling under drought, Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Tourism H.K. Patil said that though more than 200 taluks have been declared as drought-affected, not even a single leader from the Centre had paid visited to the drought-affected areas in the State.

Addressing presspersons in Bidar on Monday, Mr. Patil blamed the Union government for not giving appointments to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the drought issue.

Commenting on the BJP’s drought study tour, Mr. Patil asked the BJP State leaders to exert pressure on their Central leadership to release drought relief at earliest. He accused the Union government of being “biased” in releasing the funds for the State. He urged BJP central leaders to visit drought-affected taluks in the State.

He asked the Centre to conduct at least an aerial survey of areas facing drought, as some of the taluks are facing green drought and some parts are suffering from dry drought conditions. Alleging that the Union government has not released a single penny to Karnataka to address the drought situation, the Minister asked the Modi-led government to know the ground situation and release the drought relief without further delay.

Cultural heritage and historic places

Later, chairing a meeting with organisations that had expressed their interest in the preservation of monuments, Mr. Patil stressed on the need to protect cultural heritage and historic places. Centuries-old monuments remain neglected and they are in need of care.

“The underground water supply channel resembling Iranian Karez structures (aqueducts) – an ancient water harnessing technology built in Bidar, had helped the city maintain its water table even in severe drought situations. Despite having advanced technology, it is not possible to build such Karez structures now, so it’s our responsibility to protect them. The government will release adequate funds to develop Karezs into an international tourist attraction,” he said.

Mr. Patil said that currently, there are 834 protected monuments in the State. As per the information, there are more than 25,000 historical structures in Karnataka, the Department of Archeology , Museums and Heritage will conduct surveys to map and document those structures .

Mr. Patil also visited Narasimha Jhira cave temple and performed a special pooja. He also visited Bidar historical fort built by Sultan Alla-ud-Din Bahman of Bahmani dynasty, Mahmud Gawan Madrasa; the uniquely designed cctagon shaped step well built 600 years ago at Hamilapur village and Basavakalyan fort.

