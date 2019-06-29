H.K. Patil continues tirade against Karnataka government over proposed JSW land sale

Continuing his tirade against the government for the proposed JSW land sale, senior Congress leader and former Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj H.K. Patil has now written to M.B. Patil, who is heading the Cabinet sub-committee set up to study and re-examine the proposal, to consider his objections before submitting the panel’s recommendations.

On June 5, he wrote to Industries Minister K.J. George, requesting him not to execute the lease-cum-sale agreement on 3,666 acres with JSW Steel for setting up the Vijayanagar Steel Plant at Toranagallu village in Ballari district. He had asked Mr. George to recover the arrears before selling the land.

Last week, he had demanded an audit of the land.

In his latest letter, Mr. H.K. Patil raised nine objections and urged M.B. Patil, who is also the Karnataka Home Minister, to consider the same before submitting the committee’s report.

In the three-page letter, Mr. H.K. Patil has opined that any land allotment to big industry houses should be governed by industrial policy, transparency and mines and minerals policy of the Centre and mining policy of the State government. Such big allotments should be made based on need and after considering all the important parameters, he said.

Listing out the major objections and allegations, Mr. Patil said JSW Steel owed dues to the tune of ₹2,000 crore to State-owned Mysore Minerals Ltd. The CAG objections, report of the estimates committee of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, the letter written by the Committee on public undertakings of the Legislative assembly all confirmed the dues to MML by JSW Steel.

While the special investigation team of the Karnataka Lokayukta has registered an FIR against JSW for cheating the government of Karnataka, the report of the Lokayukta on illegal mining in its chapter 23 listed out the crime committed by JSW, causing a loss of ₹324 crore to the State exchequer, Mr. Patil has said in the letter.

Making a special reference to the point raised by the then Advocate-General that it was important to note that the alleged illegal sale of iron ore was prior to the lease-cum sale agreement dated July 28, 2006, he said: “This observation of the AG is far from truth because JSW purchased the overloaded ore from various illegal miners, causing loss to the State exchequer, which was during 2009-10.”

The Cabinet sub-committee should collect information regarding this and consider before making recommendations.

Mr. Patil also questioned the propriety of even considering the application of JSW for land allotment when huge dues are pending. Allotment of land at a throwaway price is also a cause of concern. Before making recommendations, the Cabinet sub-committee should make sure that conditions of the lease-cum-sale agreement were not violated, he said.

The Commerce and Industries Department of Karnataka has issued a notification that the mineral deposits belonged to pattadars of the patta land holders on March 5, 2014. If this sale deed is executed, it will be a patta land of the Jindal and the State loses all its rights on the mineral deposits in the lands in question. This issue needs to be specifically considered on priority.