Hit by shortage of funds, Kannada University seeks ₹133 crore budgetary support from govt.

January 27, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

Kannada University, Hampi, which has for some years been facing severe fund crunch for even paying electricity bills, salaries to guest faculty and building maintenance works, has sought ₹133 crore budgetary support from the State government during 2024-25.

The State’ lone university promoting the Kannada language has been entirely dependent on the government for funds. Unlike other universities, Kannada University has no internal resources for mobilisation of funds. The PhD registration fee (about ₹25 lakh per year), paid by students, was the only source for the university.

A couple of months ago, Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM) officials stopped the supply of electricity to the university for a whole day owing to the non-payment of electricity bills, sources said.

The university, set up in 1991, has demanded ₹133 crore, including ₹73 crore funds for development works. The university demanded ₹72 crore development fund in 2023-24, but the government granted only ₹1.5 crore.

All development works in the university have come to a halt following negligible financial support from the government, sources said.

Located near the historical site of Hampi, the university campus “Vidyaranya” is spread over 700 acres. Unlike other universities which are largely confined to one district, Kannada University has jurisdiction over the entire State. It has set up over two dozen extension centres across Karnataka.

The shortage of faculty is another issue the university has been facing for the past few years. Nearly 40 teaching faculty posts are vacant at the campus at Hampi, sources said. The university, which undertakes publications, has come out with over 1,600 books so far.