Hit-and-run case: Bike rider killed on Cunningham Road

A 21-year-old private firm employee was killed in a hit-and-run case on Cunningham road close to Chandrika junction on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Ballachanda Aayush Appaiah, a resident of Marathahalli and working in a private firm. Aayush was returning home from work when the unidentified vehicle knocked him down and sped away, said the police.

He fell and sustained severe head injuries. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The High grounds traffic police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.