Hit-and-run case: Bike rider killed on Cunningham Road

Updated - July 23, 2024 09:38 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 09:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old private firm employee was killed in a hit-and-run case on Cunningham road close to Chandrika junction on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Ballachanda Aayush Appaiah, a resident of Marathahalli and working in a private firm. Aayush was returning home from work when the unidentified vehicle knocked him down and sped away, said the police.

He fell and sustained severe head injuries. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The High grounds traffic police have registered a case.

