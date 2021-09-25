History-sheeters told to abide by law

Mysuru

More than 250 history-sheeters in the city were summoned to CAR parade grounds at Chamundi foothills on Friday and warned against indulging in unlawful activities.

The period parade of history-sheeters held on Friday comes days ahead of the start on October 7 Dasara festivities, which, however, has been scaled down this year too in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner of Polie Chandragupta told the history-sheeters to abide by law and not indulge in any sort of illegal activities. The rowdies were informed that their activities were being monitored and their movements were also recorded by the jurisdictional police stations.

The history-sheeters were also asked to explain to the police their sources of income and their livelihood. They were warned against engaging in unlawful real estate deals, gambling and bootlegging, besides instigating clashes. They were also warned against trying to hoodwink the police by changing their location and operating area by mobile phone SIM cards without informing the jurisdictional police.

Mr .Chandragupta promised to exclude from the list the names of reformed history-sheeters, who show good behaviour in public.