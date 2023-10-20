History-sheeter who attacked woman arrested

October 20, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The city police arrested Abhi alias Amul, 24, for allegedly assaulting a woman with a machete and injuring her hand in a case of mistaken identity. The arrested is a history-sheeter with Subramanyanagar Police Station.

A few days ago Abhi, hailing from Hassan, had a bitter tiff with another resident of the area, Rakesh, over a Ganesha pandal issue. On October 15, around 11.30 p.m., Abhi went in search of Rakesh to his house in Gayathrinagar.

However, unable to locate his house correctly, he tried to break open the door of Rakesh’s neighbour’s house and as the resident of that house, a woman named Veena, came and opened the door, he injured her with a machete and fled.

The Subramanyanagar police have now arrested Abhi.

