HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

History-sheeter who attacked woman arrested

October 20, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The city police arrested Abhi alias Amul, 24, for allegedly assaulting a woman with a machete and injuring her hand in a case of mistaken identity. The arrested is a history-sheeter with Subramanyanagar Police Station. 

A few days ago Abhi, hailing from Hassan, had a bitter tiff with another resident of the area, Rakesh, over a Ganesha pandal issue. On October 15, around 11.30 p.m., Abhi went in search of Rakesh to his house in Gayathrinagar.

However, unable to locate his house correctly, he tried to break open the door of Rakesh’s neighbour’s house and as the resident of that house, a woman named Veena, came and opened the door, he injured her with a machete and fled.

The Subramanyanagar police have now arrested Abhi. 

Related Topics

Karnataka / crime / Bangalore / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.