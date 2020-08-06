Karnataka

History-sheeter shot dead in Hubballi

A history-sheeter was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Hubballi on Thursday evening. The deceased was identified as Irfan alias “Fruit Irfan” from Dharwad.

The shoot-out occurred when Irfan was standing outside a commercial complex near Gudihal Cross on Karwar Road in Hubballi.

According to initial reports there were three assailants. While two came on a motorcycle, the other came by foot.

After shooting Irfan from close range, the assailants escaped.

The murder has been caught on CCTV cameras in the complex. Irfan had reportedly come there to attend a function.

Irfan was immediately rushed to a private hospital nearby and but died of injuries, the Police said. Old Hubballi Police have registered a case.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 6, 2020 10:38:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/history-sheeter-shot-dead-in-hubballi/article32288382.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story