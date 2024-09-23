GIFT a SubscriptionGift
History-sheeter shot at in Hubballi as he attacks police in a bid to escape

The incident occurred during a visit to a crime spot as part of investigation

Published - September 23, 2024 08:09 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A history-sheeter, who attacked police personnel and tried to escape during a visit to a crime spot, was shot in the leg in Hubballi on Monday.

According to Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar, the accused, Vinod Parashurma Gudyal, was arrested by Bendigeri Police on Sunday.

And, he was being taken by the investigating team to identify the other accused in the case when he attacked the police personnel near Tarihal Interchange and tried to escape forcing Sub-Inspector of Police Jayashree Chalavadi to first fire in the air and then shoot him in the leg.

Vinod Parashurma Gudyal is accused in three robbery cases in Bendigeri and Kasabapet police limits. This apart, he has 17 cases registered again him in various police stations of Hubballi-Dharwad.

Police Inspector S.R. Nayak is leading the investigation in the case.

In the attack by the accused, Ms. Jayashree Chalavadi and police constable Ramesh Hittalamani have sustained injuries. They are being treated at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi. The accused is also admitted in the same hospital.

Published - September 23, 2024 08:09 pm IST

