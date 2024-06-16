ADVERTISEMENT

History sheeter arrested under Goonda Act

Published - June 16, 2024 08:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bengaluru City Police arrested history sheeter Varun alias Medda, 27, a resident of Srinagar and booked him under the stringent Goonda Act.

This is the third history sheeter against whom the city police have invoked the Goonda Act in less than a week. The police had arrested Ashok Kumar Adiga, 59, of Basaveshwara Nagar, and Manoj Kumar, 26, of Kodigehalli under the Goonda Act two days ago. 

Varun is a history sheeter at Hanumanthnagar Police Station since 2017 and has allegedly been involved in multiple offences including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, assault and drug peddling. With a view that his criminal activities couldn’t be controlled without stringent action, Police Commissioner B. Dayananda ordered him to be booked under the Goonda Act. He has now been lodged at Ramanagara District Prison. He will serve a year in prison without bail. 

