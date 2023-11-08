ADVERTISEMENT

Historical monuments will be protected by donating them to private groups: Minister

November 08, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

H.K. Patil, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Law and Tourism, has said that the State government has decided to donate historical and heritage monuments and tourist places to private persons and organisations to protect and develop them. 

He was speaking after visiting the heritage monuments at Sirawal village in Shahpur taluk on Wednesday as part of the drive to protect monuments.

Heritage sites, monuments, and historical places have remained unprotected owing to lack of interest and negligence. “There are 360 monuments, thousands of Lingas, temples and historical sites in Sirawal village. Now, time has come to protect and preserve them for the next generation and also make them attractive tourist spots. Therefore, rejuvenation work will soon be taken up by the administration. District in-charge Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur and local people and donors should join hands with the administration,” the Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US