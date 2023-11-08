Historical monuments will be protected by donating them to private groups: Minister

November 08, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Yadgir

H.K. Patil, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Law and Tourism, has said that the State government has decided to donate historical and heritage monuments and tourist places to private persons and organisations to protect and develop them.

He was speaking after visiting the heritage monuments at Sirawal village in Shahpur taluk on Wednesday as part of the drive to protect monuments.

Heritage sites, monuments, and historical places have remained unprotected owing to lack of interest and negligence. “There are 360 monuments, thousands of Lingas, temples and historical sites in Sirawal village. Now, time has come to protect and preserve them for the next generation and also make them attractive tourist spots. Therefore, rejuvenation work will soon be taken up by the administration. District in-charge Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur and local people and donors should join hands with the administration,” the Minister said.

