HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Historical monuments will be protected by donating them to private groups: Minister

November 08, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

H.K. Patil, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Law and Tourism, has said that the State government has decided to donate historical and heritage monuments and tourist places to private persons and organisations to protect and develop them. 

He was speaking after visiting the heritage monuments at Sirawal village in Shahpur taluk on Wednesday as part of the drive to protect monuments.

Heritage sites, monuments, and historical places have remained unprotected owing to lack of interest and negligence. “There are 360 monuments, thousands of Lingas, temples and historical sites in Sirawal village. Now, time has come to protect and preserve them for the next generation and also make them attractive tourist spots. Therefore, rejuvenation work will soon be taken up by the administration. District in-charge Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur and local people and donors should join hands with the administration,” the Minister said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.