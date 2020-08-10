Historic Wellesley bridge closed over rising Cauvery

MYSURU

10 August 2020

Mandya DC says flood situation in Srirangapatna, Pandavapura and Malavalli areas under control and all precautions taken for public safety

The historic Wellesley Bridge at Srirangapatna was temporarily closed as a safety precaution in view of the overflowing Cauvery following heavy discharge from KRS reservoir. The rising water level in the river is threatening the submergence of the century-old bridge and the taluk authorities have therefore restricted the locals from using the bridge.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh on Monday visited the downstream of the dam in and around Srirangapatna and inspected the steps taken by the officials for public safety. He visited Doddegowdana Koppal and Nimishamba temple near Ganjam on the river bank and the Wellesley bridge.

Entry to the bridge had been blocked by constructing a temporary wall at both ends and the bridge is expected to be opened only after the flood situation eases.

Visitors to the tourist attractions on the river banks in Srirangapatna had been restricted and the police had been deployed at those places. The COVID-19 pandemic is also cited as the reason for the restrictions since the cases are surging in the region and the measures are in the interest of public health.

The Deputy Commissioner told the police to patrol the areas and stop people from going near the river.

Mr. Venkatesh told reporters that the flood situation is under control in Srirangapatna, Pandavapura and Malavalli taluks.

The water level at KRS dam at 6 a.m. on Monday stood at 119.47 feet. The inflow was 77,950 cusecs and outflow was 74,560 cusecs.

The Wellesley bridge and the bridge at the Cauvery North near Srirangapatna attracted locals and many visitors from Mysuru and other places who thronged the sites to watch the overflowing Cauvery.

The Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary has been closed in view of the flood situation. The water level has risen considerably inundating parts of the sanctuary. The boats had been moved to safety and the forest authorities were keeping a watch on the birds’ safety.