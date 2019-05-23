Historic victory, says Yeddyurappa

Describing the massive victory of the BJP in Karnataka as “historic” and “unprecedented”, party state president B.S. Yeddyurappa lashed out at the Congress and demanded an apology from former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his remarks that he would prevent the saffron party from touching a double-digit tally.

“Both Mr. Siddaramaiah and All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi insulted BJP by making arrogant statements during their campaign. They must tender a public apology,” Mr. Yeddyurappa told reporters here on Thursday, as the party was leading in 24 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state. soon after the party registered a massive victory.

He attributed the party’s performance to the Narendra Modi wave, lack of co-ordination between the ruling coalition partners and alleged maladministration by the coalition government.

He said the victory was historic not just because of the number of seats that the party was likely to win, but due to the fact that many stalwarts from the Congress and Janata Dal (S), including former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge were trailing in their respective constituencies.

A jubilant BJP leadership thanked the people of the state for the biggest ever mandate the party has got in Karnataka. The party is leading in 24 seats, apart from one seat where independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh supported by the party is leading.

R Ashoka, convenor, campaign committee, said the Lok Sabha results was a slap on the face of the coalition, as many stalwarts were staring at a defeat. "BJP has spread its footprint across the state and has gained ground even in the Old Mysuru region,” he said.

He said Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy must accept people's mandate and resign immediately. "The formation of the coalition government was a subversion of the people's mandate in the Assembly elections and today's result shows that people have reposed their faith in the BJP. The coalition government has no moral ground to be in power, as they don't have the support of the people," he said. He also demanded that Mr. Siddaramaiah apologise to the state for insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in "unparliamentary language”.

Asked whether the BJP would attempt to form the government in the state, he said they expected the Chief Minister to resign and remarked that the government would fall under its own weight.