Historic convocation likely by April-end

The centenary convocation of the University of Mysore is expected to be held by April-end.
Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar is waiting for the Parliament budget session to conclude to meet the officials at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to confirm dates as the university had extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be the chief guest and deliver the convocation address. The budget session will last till April 3.
The University has been waiting for a word from the PMO on the dates. There have been instances of convocations held even in May. The university is expected to take its decision based on the reply from the PMO.
The VC had met the PM last year to request him to participate in the centenary convocation and presented a coffee table book on the 100 years of the university.
