Historian Sheik Ali is dead

He was best known for his works on Tipu Sultan and comprehensive history of Karnataka

Historian and former Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore and Goa Universities B. Sheik Ali, 97, passed away at a private hospital in Mysuru on Thursday after brief illness.

Prof. Ali’s body was kept on the premises of Muslim Hostel in Saraswathipuram in the city, which he had served as president for long years, for people to pay their last respects. Several dignitaries, including Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore Hemantha Kumar, former Union Minister Rahman Khan, former Minister Tanveer Sait, and a large number of retired and serving teachers of the university turned up to pay their respects.

After the funeral prayers at the mosque in the hostel complex in the evening, he was laid to rest in the Muslim burial ground. Prof. Ali leaves behind a son and a daughter. His wife, a son and a daughter had predeceased him.

Prof. Ali studied at the University of Mysore before joining the university to teach. He was a professor of History and served the Department of History in the University of Mysore as its chairperson before going on an assignment to Mangalore University as its first Vice-Chancellor.

Born on November 10, 1925, Prof. Ali’s academic achievements include a first rank and gold medal in BA (Hons), University of Mysore, in 1945 before securing the II rank in MA in University of Mysore in 1946. He obtained his first PhD from Aligarh Muslim University in 1954 and the second from University of London in 1960.

He was the general president of Indian History Congress at its 47 th session in 1986 and the founder president of South India History Congress in 1985. A recipient of the Rajyotsava Award, Prof. Ali served the University of Mangalore and University of Goa as the founder Vice-Chancellor in the 80s.

He has authored several books in English and Urdu. Apart from his books on Tipu Sultan, he had also written on Comprehensive History of Karnataka, Gangas of Talkad, Hoysala dynasty, A Short History of World Civilization, Essentials of Indian Culture, History of South India, Goa wins Freedom, History of Bahmani and Bijapuri rulers, besides the books on the life and work of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Abul Kalam Azad and Dr. Zakir Hussain.

N.S. Rangaraju, retired professor of Ancient History and Archeology, University of Mysore, and member of the Heritage Conservation Committee of Mysuru, described Prof. Ali as a “historian par excellence”.

“He is the only historian who wrote the true history of Tipu Sultan and Hyder Ali. Also, he was the only historian to write about the achievements of four maharajas of Mysuru – Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Chamaraja Wadiyar X, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar. Unlike most historians, who recognised only the Dewans, Prof. Ali had given proper weightage to the contribution of maharajas also. His book on Karnataka’s history is an important work”, Prof. Rangaraju said.

Prof. Rangaraju said Prof. Ali had almost 50 works on Tipu Sultan to his credit and said one has to read his books on Tipu Sultan to understand the true history of 18th Century ruler. “Even if there was any controversy, he was ready to answer. He was an authority on Tipu Sultan”, Prof. Rangaraju said praising Prof. Ali’s research methodology.

Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan has condoled the death of Prof. Ali. “We have lost a historian who had a unique perspective. He was an example for profound historical views”, he said in a condolence message.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar too have condoled his death.