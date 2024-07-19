GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Historial Yadgir fort to be developed

Development to be taken up under the project ‘One District, One Spot’

Published - July 19, 2024 10:37 pm IST - YADGIR

Ravikumar Naraboli
Yadgir fort built atop a hill in Yadgir.

Yadgir fort built atop a hill in Yadgir. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The historical Yadgir fort has been chosen to be developed under the project ‘One District, One Spot’ to boost tourism in the district.

The Tourism Department has prepared a proposal of over ₹2 crore to be sent to the Kalyan Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB) for necessary action and release the grant.

According to sources, the fort, which is believed to have been built by Kalyan Chalukyas on the top of a hill, will be developed with modern facilities to attract tourists. 

The construction of a view point at the hill top, bath and toilets and also rest stops, providing drinking water and parking facilities for vehicles, seating arrangements, and other basic facilities are included in the proposal.

Highlighting the importance of developing the fort, Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela said that the history of Yadgir, which was believed to be called Aitagiri and Yadavagiri during the different eras of rulers, was involved in the fort built on the hill. 

“The development of the fort and surrounding places, including the temples, Kalyani (an old open well), and Jain basadi, on the top of the hill, will not only boost tourism but also take the rich heritage of the fort to the next generation to learn about the glory of the destinies of different rulers who ruled Yadgir,” she added.

The beautification of historical places and the development of tourism sites will create jobs and improve the business of local people. “ The Lumbini Garden, which is located in the heart of the city, will also be developed,” Dr. Susheela said. 

