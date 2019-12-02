Hirekerur has shown preference to individuals over parties

A constituency that has elected Independents on at least three occasions, Hirekerur is a typical example of an electorate that has shown a preference for an individual over a party.

B.C. Patil, police officer-turned-actor-turned-politican, whose disqualification has necessitated the byelection, has changed political parties with great ease.

In the last four elections, Mr. Patil tasted success thrice, contesting from two different parties. This time he is seeking a re-election under the banner of yet another party.

Mr. Patil won as a JD(S) candidate in 2004 and a Congress candidate in 2008, lost in 2013, and won again in 2018 representing the Congress. This time he is a BJP candidate.

His opponent from the Congress, B.H. Bannikod, senior leader and former MLA, was elected twice: once as a Janata Dal (Undivided) candidate, and another time as an Independent.

He unsuccessfully contested as a Congress candidate in 2004, and as a JD(S) candidate in 2008. With Mr. Patil’s exit from the Congress, Mr. Bannikod became an inevitable choice for the party.

Banakar factor

As of now, a “pacified” U.B. Banakar, former MLA and close aide of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, has been entrusted with the task of getting his rival-turned-friend re-elected. Interestingly, Mr. Banakar too has contested as an Independent candidate earlier and tasted success twice — with the BJP and with the Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP).

A lot depends on how his followers, who too now have apparently been pacified, would work towards Mr. Patil’s victory.

While the Congress seems united behind Mr. Bannikod in Hirekerur, the same is not the case with the BJP.

Insiders are apprehensive about the displeasure among the followers of Mr. Banakar, especially those who were allegedly harassed by Mr. Patil and his camp in the last couple of years.

Although the JD(S) had fielded Shivalinga Shivacharya of Kabbinakanti Mutt, he was forced to withdraw his nomination at the last minute owing to pressure from religious heads of Veerashaiva Mutts. The BJP was reportedly worried over split in the votes as the constituency has seen victories of thin margins.

Indeed, the margin was wafer-thin in 2018, Mr. Patil winning by just 555 votes.

With the departure of the JD(S), the BJP camp seems to be a bit comfortable now. But the possibility of an adverse undercurrent against Mr. Patil and the lack of coordination at the ground level seems to be a matter of concern for the BJP.

As both candidates belong to the same community (Sadhu Lingayat), a lot depends on how other communities would respond to the BJP workers’ vote appeal, which is primarily in the name of Mr. Yediyurappa.