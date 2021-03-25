Hinkal incident: Vishwanath lashes out at police

A.H.Vishwanath, MLC, on Thursday lashed out at the Commissioner of Police Chandragupta for commending the traffic police on their handling of the Hinkal incident in which a motorcyclist died in an accident during a document check drive on Tuesday.

The enraged public thrashed two policemen on duty following which the police have arrested a few persons while spreading their dragnet to nab others involved in the violence.

The city police also issued a clarification stating that the accident and the death of the motoryclist had nothing to do with the document check drive.

Mr. Vishwanath said the death was due to the ‘overzealousness’ of the police. The law does not state that the police should give the motorists a chase to check their documents. “Don’t they have CCTV cameras’’, questioned Mr. Vishwanath and said that the Commissioner of Police should be “more pro-active’’. Mr.Vishwanath said he would take up the issue with the Chief Minister and the Home Minister apart from the district in-charge Minister.