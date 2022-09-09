Hindutva outfit hoists saffron flag on national emblem, Shivamogga DC gets it removed

The organizers of Hindu Mahasabha Ganapati Samiti allegedly placed the saffron flag on the national emblem.

G T Sathish Hassan
September 09, 2022 16:05 IST

A saffron flag seen on the national emblem at Shivamogga on Sepptember 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga district administration, on Friday, removed the saffron flag that was placed atop the national emblem near the KSRTC bus stand, allegedly by the organisers of Hindu Mahasabha Ganapati Samiti.

Ahead of the procession of Ganesha today, the organisers had decorated all prominent traffic junctions that fall along the route of the procession. They decorated circles with saffron buntings and flags. One saffron flag was placed on the statue of four lions, the national emblem, as well.

Photos of the saffron flag on the emblem caught the attention of netizens, who criticised the organisers. When The Hindu contacted the Deputy Commissioner of Shivamogga, R.Selvamani, he said he had asked the organisers to remove it. He also deputed his staff to ensure that the flag was removed.

Earlier, on February 8 this year, a group of students, participating in a protest against the wearing of hijab in schools in Shivamogga, hoisted the saffron flag on the flag post — meant for hoisting the national flag — of the Government First Grade College at Bapuji Nagar. This development had led to protests across the State.

