Hindutva organisations stage protest in Hubballi

Seeking capital punishment for those involved in the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, members of various HIndutva organisations staged a protest in Hubballi on Wednesday.

The members of Vishwa Hndu Parishat and Bajrang Dal congregated in front of the statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna armed with saffron flags and sought immediate action against the accused and all those who are behind the act.

They said that in a peace-loving State, fundamentalists are raising their heads. And, through the cold-blooded murder of Harsha, the Islamic fundamentalists have attacked Hindu religion, they added.

The protestors said that there are vested interests involved in the crime and the State Government should take the requisite steps to ensure that a thorough investigation is carried out and all the guilty are brought to book.

They said that attacks on Hindu youths have increased in the recent years and the protest over hijab is also an attack on the Hindu culture.

Accusing Popular Front of India and Social Democratic Party of India of being involved in the Shivamogga murder, they urged the State Government to ban both the organisations. Otherwise, Hindutva organisations will be forced to intensify the agitation, they said.