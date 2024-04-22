Hindutva organisations stage protest in Belagavi over Hubballi murder

April 22, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Belagavi

Members of various Hindutva organisations came together under the banner of Jagruta Mahila Vedike and staged a protest in Belagavi on Monday against the brutal killing of Neha Hiremath in Hubballi recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

A protest march was taken out from Maruti Galli. The protestors, mostly women, took out the march in the streets of the Old City before reaching the Kittur Channamma Circle.

They held pictures of the slain girl and shouted slogans in favour of the departed soul. They held placards that said Justice for Hindu Girls. They raised slogans of Jai Sri Ram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai. They walked to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the memorandum, they demanded capital punishment for the accused and the highest form of detrimental punishment so that no one else will dare commit such crimes in the future.

The protesting members also demanded adequate compensation and protection to the victim’s family.

Apart from members of the RSS, the ABVP, the VHP and Sri Ram Sena Hindustan and other organisations, some swamis and BJP workers participated in the protest.

BJP candidate Jagdish Shettar, BJP State vice-president Anil Benake, MP Mangala Angadi, Subhash Patil, Sanjay Patil and others walked along with the protestors.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate from Chikkodi Priyanka Jarakiholi too strongly condemned the killing. She said that the gruesome murder of Neha Hiremath, daughter of HDMC member Niranjan Hiremath, is highly condemnable. The brutal killing of an innocent student is a despicable act. Such incidents should not recur. May God give strength to her family to bear the sorrow, she said and hoped that the accused is given the highest punishment prescribed by law.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.