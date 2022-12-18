Hindutva organisation demands action against Satish Jarkiholi

December 18, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Belagavi

The Congress leader says he will file complaint against speakers at a Jago Hindu rally

The Hindu Bureau

A Hindutva organisation organised a Jago Hindu rally in Kadoli in Belagavi district on Sunday, in response to Satish Jarkiholi’s controversial statements on the origin of the term Hindu.

Dhananjay Bhai Desai, founder of the Hindu Rashtra Sena, a Hindutva outfit from Maharashtra, strongly criticised the Congress leader and sought action against him, for insulting Hinduism.

Speaking in Marathi and using unparliamentary language, Mr. Desai questioned Mr. Jarkiholi’s parentage. “Why do we send such ‘porn stars’ to the Assembly? We should be ashamed of ourselves,’‘ he said.

“Some legislators in Belagavi are saying Hinduism is obscene. They should question whether their mother’s womb was obscene. Are they born to their own mothers or Sunny Leone?,‘‘ Mr. Desai said.

“These leaders who go around abusing Hinduism, are hypocrites. In their election affidavits, they claim that they are followers of Hindu religion, but make insulting remarks against Hinduism,’‘ he said.

He demanded legal action against Mr. Jarkiholi. He urged the voters to elect only those leaders who are for protecting the interests of Hindus at all levels from the gram panchayat to Parliament.

Abhinava Manjunath Swami, Yogishree Bala Maharaj of Natha Samsthana and some BJP leaders of Yamakanamaradi constituency were present.

Mr. Jarkiholi said that he will file a police complaint against the speakers at the rally, including Mr. Desai.

