  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup final, Qatar 2022 closing ceremony ahead of Argentina vs France LIVE Updates: SRK promotes Pathaan, Nora Fatehi to perform, Deepika Padukone to escort trophy

Hindutva organisation demands action against Satish Jarkiholi

The Congress leader says he will file complaint against speakers at a Jago Hindu rally

December 18, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A Hindutva organisation organised a Jago Hindu rally in Kadoli in Belagavi district on Sunday, in response to Satish Jarkiholi’s controversial statements on the origin of the term Hindu.

Dhananjay Bhai Desai, founder of the Hindu Rashtra Sena, a Hindutva outfit from Maharashtra, strongly criticised the Congress leader and sought action against him, for insulting Hinduism.

Speaking in Marathi and using unparliamentary language, Mr. Desai questioned Mr. Jarkiholi’s parentage. “Why do we send such ‘porn stars’ to the Assembly? We should be ashamed of ourselves,’‘ he said.

“Some legislators in Belagavi are saying Hinduism is obscene. They should question whether their mother’s womb was obscene. Are they born to their own mothers or Sunny Leone?,‘‘ Mr. Desai said.

“These leaders who go around abusing Hinduism, are hypocrites. In their election affidavits, they claim that they are followers of Hindu religion, but make insulting remarks against Hinduism,’‘ he said.

He demanded legal action against Mr. Jarkiholi. He urged the voters to elect only those leaders who are for protecting the interests of Hindus at all levels from the gram panchayat to Parliament.

Abhinava Manjunath Swami, Yogishree Bala Maharaj of Natha Samsthana and some BJP leaders of Yamakanamaradi constituency were present.

Mr. Jarkiholi said that he will file a police complaint against the speakers at the rally, including Mr. Desai.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.