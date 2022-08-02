Hindutva ideologue Chakravarty Sulibele unleashes attack on BJP leaders and CM Bommai

Chakravarty Sulibele addressing the crowd of CAA Supporters in front of Town Hall in Bengaluru in 2019. File photo | Photo Credit: SAMPATH KUMAR GP

‘Many people like me can never vote Congress, but we are not fools either to keep people like you in power,’ Sulibele tells BJP

Even before the ruling BJP could recover from the wrath of its anguished Yuva Morcha volunteers after the murder of BJYM office-bearer Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada, Hindutva ideologue Chakravarty Sulibele has unleashed a virulent attack against the BJP and its government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

In a series of 22 tweets, Mr. Sulibele has called the government corrupt and accused it of failing to solve the problems of farmers, teachers and labourers.

“Many people like me can never vote Congress, but we are not fools either to keep people like you in power,” he told the ruling BJP without mincing words.

The context and timing of the attack that coincides with the first anniversary of the Basavaraj Bommai government is being viewed in political circles as an indication of the pent up anger of the party cadre that feels isolated from the power politics of the BJP.

This is evident in Mr. Sulibele saying that the “BJP inducted a few Congressmen for the sake of power who are Corrupt, Dishonest, Anti Idealistic, Anti Modi & (who have) Manhandled volunteers. And gave them administrative & ministerial roles in the government. Imagine the plight of the karyakarta (party worker) who fought against them on ground.”

“When nation was fighting COVID-19, here the leaders were busy making money by renting beds and purchasing Covid essentials like PPE Kits and others,” he said.

Training his guns on Mr. Bommai, Mr. Sulibele said that MLAs were complaining that the chief minister does not even have time to sign files.

“But he has all the time to watch Premier movies and shed tears. During the death of a movie actor, he gave his three days of time to get involved,” Mr. Sulibele said, in an obvious reference to the untimely death of actor Puneeth Rajkumar during which time the chief minister personally monitored the arrangements. “If not for this outrage, he would have watched Vikrant Rona for sure,” he ridiculed.

“Karnataka BJP is facing outrageous moments like never before. This time displeasure is not from either Congress or JDS. It’s the vengeance of displeasure from their own volunteers,” the firebrand speaker said.

Right from 2019, when the BJP took over the reins of Karnataka, the plight of volunteers has become worse than that of a “football” that is being kicked around between the two factions in the party, he said. He raged against the government for existing “on the Samadhi of 23 Hindu Karyakartas,” referring to party workers who have been killed over the years.

He lashed out at the BJP for allegedly keeping quiet when Hindutva issues were under attack from the Opposition and accused the party leaders of nepotism. “In the interest of nepotism, volunteers are ignored in the system. BSY & sons, Ravi Subramanya & his brother’s son, Somanna & son, Jagadish Shettar & son, Nirani & son, Jolle - Husband & Wife, Jarkiholi Family, Reddy Family... What’s the change that you have brought,?” he wondered.

He accused the BJP leaders of not trying to create public awareness during the protests over CAB, farmers’ bills and the Agnipath scheme. “But they never missed their late night parties,” he mocked.

However, Mr. Sulibele added a word of advise and said “BJP still has time to recover. Just reach out to Karyakartas, listen to him. Show the best governance model. Act tough on bad elements. Take the hard decisions and act on it.”