Hindutva, BJP leaders demand repeal of Waqf laws

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal organised a protest rally in Vijayapura on Tuesday against laws regulating Waqf property in the country.

At the rally organised on the Sri Siddeshwar Swamy Temple premises, Hindutva organisation leaders Mithun Chakravarti Sulibele and BJP MLC C.T. Ravi and others spoke.

Most of the speakers sought a repeal of the Waqf Act 1995 and other similar laws.

“The Waqf Act needs to be repealed as it amounts to Land Jihad. Vested interests are trying to destroy Hindus, using tools like Love Jihad and Halal foods. It is not a modern law. It is a law enacted by the medieval era sultans to protect their property. Successive Congress governments have retained that discriminatory law. We need to fight against it and create awareness about it among the common people,” Mr. Ravi said.

“The Congress does not represent Constitutional values. It only represents the mindset of medieval kings like Ghori and Ghazni. We need to tell them to wake up as the era of the sultans is over and we need modern laws,” he said.

He said that officers and some Muslim leaders have conspired to illegally divert land owned by Hindu farmers into Waqf property. “Earlier Congress governments at the Centre and now in the State have been covering up such illegalities,” he said.

“We need to root out the Congress from this country. For, there will be no Hindus in this country if the Congress continues to exist,” he said.

He said that the BJP’s fight against the Congress is a fight to protecting the Constitution. He said that he and Mr. Yatnal are doing politics for Hindutva and not Hindutva for politics.

Reacting to Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan’s statement against Mr. Yatnal, Mr. Ravi said that those who are taunting Mr. Yatnal should know that they are born in India and not in one of the Gulf countries.

“Such people should know that activists like us who are willing to give our life for the country are ready to take the lives of others for protecting the interests of the country,” Mr. Ravi said.

He said that the 1,500-year-old Sri Sundareswarar Temple in Tamil Nadu has been declared a Waqf property even though Islam did not exist then. Waqf property are the third biggest private land holdings in the country after the Defence forces and the Railways. Claims that they are land donations are false. They have been falsely registered as so by the land mafia, he said.

He said that the Congress has taken away property of temples, while allowing Muslim religious institutions to retain their property.

“How else do you describe the fact that a minority community of less than 15% population owns over eight lakh acres of property?” he asked.

Yuva Brigade founder Mithun Chakravarthi Sulibele urged Hindus to get united despite their caste and class differences and fight against the Waqf laws.

“While Muslims remain united, we are hopelessly divided. We should see through the conspiracy of falsely registering all land as Waqf land and save our land,” he said.

Mr. Yatnal said that the pan-India fight against Waqf started from Vijayapura. He dared some Muslim leaders who threatened to expose him to go ahead and do it.

He said that some BJP leaders in Vijayapura are clandestinely supporting Muslim vested interests by helping them politically and by doing business with them.

“BJP leaders are seeking favours from such leaders and keeping quiet,” he said.

BJP MP Ramesh Jijaginagi said that Congress governments are taking away ancestral property of farmers and registering them as Waqf land.

“If this continues, we will all lose land. We need to fight against this unitedly,” he said.