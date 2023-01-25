ADVERTISEMENT

Hindutva activists try to disrupt Pathaan screening, booked

January 25, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - Belagavi

BJP MLA Abhay Patil leader has urged theatre owners in Belagavi to voluntarily refrain from screening the movie

The Hindu Bureau

A representational photo of security personnel keeping vigil at a theatre on the first day first show of Hindi movie Pathaan in Guwahati, Assam, on January 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: DASHARATH DEKA

Belagavi police have booked 30 Hindutva activists for trying to disturb peace in the city and disrupting the screening of the Hindi film Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, at a cinema theatre on January 25. The film was released on January 25.

On January 24 night, some activists barged into the Swaroop theatre, near the railway station back gate, tore up posters and tried to blacken some images. They also began telling fans gathered at the cinema hall not to watch the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. The theatre manager called the police, who chased away the activists.

SRK fans welcome Pathaan
Fans celebrate the comeback film of actor Shah Rukh Khan at Abhinaya theatre on B.V.K. Iyengar Road, Balepete, Chickpet, Bengaluru on January 25, 2023. | Video Credit: Simran Ahuja

Police booked around 30 activists for disturbing peace, rioting and committing an offence in a group. Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah has stationed a KSRP van at the theatre, to ensure peaceful screening of the movie.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

BJP MLA Abhay Patil leader has urged theatre owners in Belagavi to voluntarily refrain from screening the movie. “ Pathaan has insulted Hindus by making the heroine wear a saffron colured bikini. There is also a song that describes saffron as a shameless colour. Theatre owners should develop a sense of responsibility. They should not screen films that insult Hinduism. Their desire for profit should not outweigh their respect for Hinduism. Several women have also taken objection to the way women have been depicted in the movie. Theatre owners should keep this in mind,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US