Hindutva activists try to disrupt Pathaan screening, booked

January 25, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi police have booked 30 Hindutva activists for trying to disturb peace in the city and disrupting the screening of the Hindi film Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, at a cinema theatre on January 25. The film was released on January 25.

On January 24 night, some activists barged into the Swaroop theatre, near the railway station back gate, tore up posters and tried to blacken some images. They also began telling fans gathered at the cinema hall not to watch the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. The theatre manager called the police, who chased away the activists.

Police booked around 30 activists for disturbing peace, rioting and committing an offence in a group. Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah has stationed a KSRP van at the theatre, to ensure peaceful screening of the movie.

BJP MLA Abhay Patil leader has urged theatre owners in Belagavi to voluntarily refrain from screening the movie. “ Pathaan has insulted Hindus by making the heroine wear a saffron colured bikini. There is also a song that describes saffron as a shameless colour. Theatre owners should develop a sense of responsibility. They should not screen films that insult Hinduism. Their desire for profit should not outweigh their respect for Hinduism. Several women have also taken objection to the way women have been depicted in the movie. Theatre owners should keep this in mind,” he said.