ADVERTISEMENT

Hindutva activists allegedly beat up truck driver in Belgavi

April 22, 2024 02:25 am | Updated 02:25 am IST - Belagavi

Jagadish Shettar, former CM and BJP candidate from Belagavi visited the spot and spoke to the youth.

The Hindu Bureau

Some Hindutva activists allegedly beat up a truck driver suspecting him to be a cattle smuggler in Belagavi on Sunday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The young men stopped the truck near the Suvarna Soudha. They got into an argument with the driver and a high decibel quarrel ensued. The victim suffered injuries when a mob of around 50 youth beat him up. Police who learnt of the offence, rushed to the spot, rescued the driver and rushed him to the hospital.

Jagadish Shettar, former CM and BJP candidate from Belagavi visited the spot and spoke to the youth.

Deputy Commissioner of police Rohan Jagadeesh visited the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The truck was going from Maharashtra to Hubballi. The vehicle had around 12 cattle, a police officer said. A case is being registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Belgaum

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US