Hindustani music workshop in Dharwad from today

Registrar of Karnataka Sangeet Nritya Academy H.S. Shivarurdrappa and members of the academy addressing a press conference in Dharwad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Nearly 100 music enthusiasts in the 15 to 40 age group are expected to participate in the three-day Hindustani music workshop being organised by Karnataka Sangeet Nritya Academy in Dharwad.

Addressing presspersons at Rangayana in Dharwad on Thursday, academy Registrar S.H. Shivarudrappa said that the music workshop will be held at Bendre Bhavan in Sadhanakeri, Dharwad, from Friday.

Mr. Shivarudrappa said that the three-day music workshop will be coordinated by member of the academy Veeranna Pattar. It will be inaugurated by Hindustani vocalist Pt. Venkatesh Kumar at 9 a.m. on Friday, while chairman of the academy Anoor Anantkrishna Sharma will preside over the inaugural session.

During the workshop, Pt. Kaivalyakumar Gurav will conduct session on Voice processing, vocalist Shakti Patil on Rendition of ragas and Pt. Kumar Maradur on Vocal recital and practical dimensions.

The music workshop will have the concluding session at 12.30 p.m. on Sunday in which vocalists Pt. Somanath Maradur, violinist Pt. Vadiraj Nimbaragi, Sitar exponent Ustad Chote Rahimat Khan, head of the Department of Music of Karnatak University Mrutyunjay Agadi and AIR announcer Sashidhar Narendra will participate as guests.

Mr. Shivarudrappa said that after the formal valedictory ceremony, the participants of the workshop will present music concerts. Members of the academy Hema Waghmode and Veeranna Pattar, president of Kumareshwara Cultural Society M.M. Chikkamath and others were present.