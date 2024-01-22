ADVERTISEMENT

Hindus, Muslims celebrate Ramotsav in Gadag village

January 22, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A resident says: ‘For us, Ram and Allah are the same and we live like siblings in the village’

The Hindu Bureau

The consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya led to the coming together of members of both Hindu and Muslim communities at Hunasikatti village in Gadag district to celebrate Ramotsav on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya led to the coming together of members of both Hindu and Muslim communities of Hunasikatti village in Gadag district to celebrate Ramotsav on Monday.

In a rare gesture, Muslims of Hunasikatti village in Nargund taluk joined their Hindu brethren in celebrating the occasion at a structure in the village, which the locals prefer to call as a mosque.

Both Muslims and Hindus performed rituals by offering puja to Bharat Mata and chanting the names of Lord Rama.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Rustum Hosalli, a resident of the village, the mosque in the village is known for communal harmony.

“Hindus and Muslims together celebrate festivals of both the faiths. On the occasion of Ramotsav, we have performed pujas. For us, Ram and Allah are the same and we live like siblings in the village,” he said.

Muslim youth Rajesab Hosalli and Shanmukhgouda Patil, Eshwarayya Hiremath, Thotayya Hiremath, Basappa Mallur, Banagouda Hudedmani and others took part in the rituals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US