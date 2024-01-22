GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hindus, Muslims celebrate Ramotsav in Gadag village

A resident says: ‘For us, Ram and Allah are the same and we live like siblings in the village’

January 22, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
The consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya led to the coming together of members of both Hindu and Muslim communities at Hunasikatti village in Gadag district to celebrate Ramotsav on Monday.

The consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya led to the coming together of members of both Hindu and Muslim communities at Hunasikatti village in Gadag district to celebrate Ramotsav on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya led to the coming together of members of both Hindu and Muslim communities of Hunasikatti village in Gadag district to celebrate Ramotsav on Monday.

In a rare gesture, Muslims of Hunasikatti village in Nargund taluk joined their Hindu brethren in celebrating the occasion at a structure in the village, which the locals prefer to call as a mosque.

Both Muslims and Hindus performed rituals by offering puja to Bharat Mata and chanting the names of Lord Rama.

According to Rustum Hosalli, a resident of the village, the mosque in the village is known for communal harmony.

“Hindus and Muslims together celebrate festivals of both the faiths. On the occasion of Ramotsav, we have performed pujas. For us, Ram and Allah are the same and we live like siblings in the village,” he said.

Muslim youth Rajesab Hosalli and Shanmukhgouda Patil, Eshwarayya Hiremath, Thotayya Hiremath, Basappa Mallur, Banagouda Hudedmani and others took part in the rituals.

