Hindus allowed to perform Shivaratri rituals at Ladle Mashak Dargah in Aland

February 14, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar chaired a meeting of religious leaders representing Hindu and Muslim communities over the rituals to be performed at Raghava Chaitanya Shivalinga at Ladle Mashak Dargah in Aland during Shivaratri festivities.

“As many as 15 members of the Hindu community, including a seer, will be allowed to enter the dargah on Saturday and perform religious rituals between 8 a.m. and noon. Similarly, the Wakf Tribunal has permitted Siddalinga Swamy of Andola Mutt and 14 other members of the Hindu community to offer puja to the Shivalinga present inside the dargah between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Shivaratri. All must follow the tribunal order,” Mr. Gurukar said.

He also directed police officers to take all necessary measures to ensure peace and order.

Superintendent of Police Isha Pant, Additional Superintendent of Police Srinidhi and Assistant Commissioner Mamata Kumari, apart from the dargah authorities and the representatives of Hindu community, were present.

On March 1 last year, Aland town was tense after a large number of right-wing activists, including members of the ruling BJP and Sri Ram Sene, gathered in the town, despite the imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and insisted that they be allowed to enter the dargah premises to offer purification puja to Raghava Chaitanya Shivalinga inside.