Hinduja Global Solutions to open development centre in Mysuru; to hire 400 people by October

The company currently employs 8,600 people across eight delivery centres in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Vizag. File photo of students arriving for campus interview held by Hinduja Global Solutions | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

June 20, 2022 14:25 IST

HGS’s Mysuru facility can accommodate up to 1,000 employees in two shifts

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), a provider of solutions for consumer engagement, digital customer experience and business process management (BPM), said it would set up a new delivery centre in Mysuru.

HGS would hire 400 employees locally by October 2022 and ramp up aggressively through the year, it said in a statement on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pushkar Misra, President and CEO–of APAC, HGS said, “The Mysuru region has some fantastic talent and we’ve always found candidates aligned to our requirements. In fact, the local talent is the prime reason for us coming back to the city.”

The royal city has played a key role in HGS’ success in the past when the provider supported the domestic market, he said.

“We also expect that this new centre will help us aggressively grow our global delivery capabilities from India, especially when HGS is witnessing significant growth,’‘ Mr. Misra added.

HGS’s Mysuru facility can accommodate up to 1,000 employees in two shifts. To start with, the Mysuru centre would support a U.S. client with international non-voice processes and back-office services and add other clients subsequently.

The company currently employs 8,600 people across eight delivery centres in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Vizag.