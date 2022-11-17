Hindu term originated from Prakrit and Jarkiholi’s claim is unfounded, says Chakravarthi Sulibele

November 17, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Belagavi

Members of some pro Hindutva organisations organised a rally to condemn Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi’s statement about the origin of the term Hindu in Yamakanamaradi on Wednesday.

Yuva Brigade founder Chakravarthi Sulibele invited Satish Jarkiholi to debate with him about the origin of the term Hindu. “If he were to accept the invitation and argue with me on a public forum, I will surely defeat him,” Mr. Sulibele said.

He argued that the term originated from Prakrit and not Persian and that Satish Jarkiholi’s claim that it was a Persian term, was unfounded.

“Satish Jarkiholi does not know anything clearly. He has vaguely referred to some dictionaries and articles on the internet. We are not like that. We are well prepared and we quote from authentic sources. Satish Jarkiholi has deliberately insulted Hinduism. It was not done in ignorance. People will teach him a proper lesson in the coming elections,” Mr. Sulibele said.

Mr. Sulibele said that though B.R. Ambedkar converted to Buddhism, he had never insulted Hinduism. “What will such small people who keep repeating the name of Dr. Ambedkar, achieve by insulting Hinduism?’‘ he asked. “I came to Yamakanamaradi only to respond to the lies being spread by some big leaders here. Some of my well-wishers warned me not to go. I told them I could tolerate anything, including insults to my community but not to my faith, that I regard as my mother,’‘ he said.

Hukkeri Inchigeri Math seer Abhivana Manjunath Swami said that Satish Jarkiholi organised blind belief eradication programmes by organising mass lunches in burial grounds. What he does not understand is that Hindus have no fear of burial grounds. “We believe that Lord Shiva lives in burial grounds. He is trying to seek publicity in the name of such programmes,” the swami said.

Seers of some maths, BJP leaders Pavan Katti, Maruti Ashtagi and Basavraj Hundri and others were present.