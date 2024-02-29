GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Bill passed

February 29, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State Legislative Assembly passed the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2024, for the second time on Thursday. Later, it was passed in the Council, amidst protest by BJP members. It had been rejected by the combined Opposition in the Legislative Council last Friday. Now, the Bill will be send to the Governor for his assent.

The Bill mandates that the government will collect 10% of the income of temples that have revenue of more than ₹1 crore.

The Opposition BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) members opposed the Bill in the Council and alleged that it was “anti-Hindu” and aimed at diverting funds from the Hindu temples. Countering this, Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy had said that money so taken would be in the Common Pool Fund to fund poor ‘C’ grade temples and provide several facilities for temple priests and their families.

