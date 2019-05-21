Hindu Rashtra conventionin Goa from May 27

Members of various Hindutva organisations from across the country will participate in the eighth All India Hindu Rashtra Convention to be held at Ponda in Goa from May 27 to June 8.

State coordinator of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Guruprasad Gowda, Vidula Haldipur of Sanathan Samstha and advocate Malleshappa Badagi gave details of the convention scheduled at Sri Ramanath Temple in Ponda, at a press conference here on Monday.

Mr. Guruprasad Gowda said that over 800 delegates from 200 Hindutva organisations from 26 Indian States and also from Bangladesh would participate in the convention.

He said that the convention would deliberate on the status of rehabilitation of Kashmiri Hindus, uniform civil code, abolition of Article 370, ban on cow slaughter and religious conversion, construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya and other issues related to Hindus that have been pending since long. “We will deliberate on all these issues and also on protection of Hindus in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Decisions would be taken and resolutions will be passed on what concrete steps are required to be taken for the formation of the Hindu nation,” he said.

There would be a convention of advocates on May 27 and 28 and a convention of entrepreneurs on May 28.

Ms. Vidula Haldipur said that a social media conclave would be organised on June 2. From June 5 to 8, the convention would have programmes on Hindu traditions, rituals, social maladies and the use of Right to Information and skill development, she said.

President of Bangladesh Minority Watch Ravindra Ghosh, president of Hindu Front for Justice Hari Shankar Jain, Supreme Court advocate J. Sai Deepak and Ajay Simha of World Hindu Federation are expected to participate in the convention.