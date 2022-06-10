Hindu Rashtra convention in Goa from tomorrow

As many as 350 Hindutva organisations, including RSS, will participate in the 10th such meet

As many as 350 Hindutva organisations, including RSS, will participate in the 10th such meet

Representatives of 350 Hindutva organisations, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will participate in the 10th Hindu Rashtra convention to be held at Ponda in Goa from Sunday, under the aegis of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, State spokesman of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Mohan Gowda, State Secretary of Sri Ram Sene Gangadhar Kulkarni and Sanathan Samsthe’s Vidula Haldipur said that over 1,000 delegates from across the country will participate in the seven-day convention.

The convention will deliberate upon the working style of Hindu Rashtra (Hindu Nation), the form of Hindu national Parliament, Constitutional ways to be followed to achieve Hindu Rashtra, good management of temples and related issues.

Mr. Mohan Gowda said that Maulana Mahmood Madani of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind had said that they will not allow any kind of meddling with the Shariat law on the pretext of Uniform Civil Code and if Hindus did not like Muslims, they should leave the country, which was highly condemnable and the Hindutva organisations will not keep quiet.

He said that delegates from America, England, Hong Kong, Singapore, Nepal and other countries will also be participating in the convention. “The convention will also deliberate issues concerning Gyanvapi mosque in Kashi, Mathura Mukti Andolan, Places of Worship Act, the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits, the use of loudspeakers in mosques, hijab campaign, halal economy, among other issues,” he said.

Ms. Haldipur said that some positive developments such as abolition of Article 370 and the construction of Ram Mandir have happened due to pro-Hindu governments at the Centre and in the States, while attacks on Hindu processions and festivals have continued. “Even after 32 years of the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits, killings of Kashmiri Pandits have not stopped. The convention will deliberate on Hindu consolidation through awareness and strengthening the movement for Hindu Rashtra,” she said.

To a query on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement on non-participation of the RSS in any futher temple stirs, Mr. Mohan Gowda said that it was his individual opinion, but the samiti will continue its efforts to get back temples that were forcibly converted into mosques.

To a query, Mr. Kulkarni said that Hindutva organisations will not tolerate being misused by people for the sake of them coming to power and irrespective of political support, the organisations will continue the agitation for Hindutva causes. If the BJP tried to use Hindutva organisations for its political benefits and disregard them after coming to power, the people will teach them a lesson in the next election, he said.