ADVERTISEMENT

Hindu Jagruti Sene stages protest, condemns murder of Jain monk and Hindu activist

July 11, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Hindu Jagruti Sene members staging a protest in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, condemning the recent brutal murder of a Jain monk and a Hindu activist. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Condemning the killing of Jain Monk Sri Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj at Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi district and also the brutal murder of Hindu activist Venugopal in T. Narasipura taluk of Mysuru district, the district unit of the Hindu Jagruti Sene staged a protest in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Sene district president Laxmikant Swadi, in a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara, has demanded that the State government institute a high-level probe into the two cases. He urged the government to take strict action against those involved in both the murders.

Mr. Swadi demanded that the government extend protection to religious leaders and Hindu activists and also take concrete steps to prevent such heinous crimes in the future.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US