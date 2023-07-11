Hindu Jagruti Sene stages protest, condemns murder of Jain monk and Hindu activist

July 11, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Condemning the killing of Jain Monk Sri Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj at Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi district and also the brutal murder of Hindu activist Venugopal in T. Narasipura taluk of Mysuru district, the district unit of the Hindu Jagruti Sene staged a protest in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Sene district president Laxmikant Swadi, in a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara, has demanded that the State government institute a high-level probe into the two cases. He urged the government to take strict action against those involved in both the murders.

Mr. Swadi demanded that the government extend protection to religious leaders and Hindu activists and also take concrete steps to prevent such heinous crimes in the future.