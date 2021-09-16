Hindu groups slam BJP at protest against temple demolition

MYSURU

16 September 2021 12:46 IST

The issue has divided the ruling party

The protest against the demolition of a temple near Nanjangud intensified with a large number of activists of VHP, Hindu Jagarana Vedike and other organisations taking to the streets in Mysuru and chanting slogans against the government, on September 16.

The protesters assembled in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple at the north gate of the palace, and raised slogans against the Karnataka government, embarrassing BJP MLA S.A. Ramdas and supporters of the ruling party who were in the vicinity.

The demolition of Mahadevamma temple at Hucchagani near Nanjangud has embroiled the BJP in a controversy as leaders across the political spectrum have slammed the Karnataka government.

The issue has divided the BJP as a section of elected representatives, including Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, have criticised the district administration and spoken out against the demolition. On the other end, Mr. Ramdas and others in the party say that court orders have to be implemented even as legal efforts will be made to safeguard temples.

Mysuru district in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar told mediapersons that it was natural for VHP and other such groups to be upset over the demolition and described their protest as ‘justified’. He denied that the ongoing stir by Hindu organisations against removal of unauthorised temples from public places is an embarrassment to the BJP. Nearly 100 temples in Mysuru have been identified as unauthorised, but Mr. Somashekar said the demolition drive has been stopped for now.

The issue will be discussed by the Cabinet and a final decision will be taken over clearing unauthorised places of worship, he said. A report has been sought on demolition of Mahadevamma temple from the local authorities, Mr. Somashekar added.