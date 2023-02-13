ADVERTISEMENT

Hindu and Hindutva are inseparable, argues C.T. Ravi

February 13, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - BENGALURU

The two are like body and soul, says the BJP national general secretary

The Hindu Bureau

C.T. Ravi, BJP MLA, at Legislative Assembly session in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi on Monday argued that “Hindu and Hindutva are inseparable” and expressed dissatisfaction over what he called “ attempts to separate them.”

Initiating motion of thanks in the Assembly to the address by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to the joint legislature session, Mr. Ravi maintained: “If Hindu is body, then Hindutva is his/her soul. How can they be separated?”

Launching a counter attack on the opponents of the BJP’s ideology trying to draw a distinction between the religion and Hindutva as communal ideology, Mr. Ravi said there should be no place for such separation. Trying to separate the two is like opposing sanaatana parampare, he argued.

Maintained that the BJP was being wrongly projected as a party with communal ideology, he said: “None of the schemes of the BJP governments at the Centre or the State are caste-centric. Even then the BJP is called communal. But the Congress introduced schemes like Shaadi Bhagya which is targeted at only a particular community. Despite that, the Congress claims itself as secular,” he remarked.

He further accused the Opposition Congress of trying to divide people on the basis of religion and caste, while referring to the efforts made during the erstwhile Congress regime led by Mr. Siddaramaiah to provide a status of separate religion to Lingayat/Veerashaiva community.

Mr. Ravi described the Governor’s address, in which he has listed the government’s achievements in various sectors, as the report card of the BJP government in terms of development. “We will go before people with this report card and seek their support during polls,” he said.

Another BJP MLA P. Rajiv, who seconded the motion of thanks, took exception to the opponents describing the BJP as being “anti-Constitution.” Recalling the imposition of Emergency by the Congress, he argued that actually it was the Congress that had anti-constitutional agenda.

