Hindi should be national language, says BJP MP

Hindi should become the national language. All Indians should strive towards it, Eeranna Kadadi, MP and member of the Rashtrabhasha Consultative Committee, said on Friday.

“We are already using Hindi as the official language. But it is time it is made the national language. Every country in the world has a national language and we need one too,’’ he said. English should be discouraged as it is a foreign language, he said.

The Rajya Sabha member and BJP farmers’ morcha leader was speaking to journalists in Indi in Bagalkot district.

“It is true that every State has a regional language which is the mother tongue of the people living there. Such regional languages should be respected. But when you cross the borders of the State, you need a unifying language. For example, I can not speak Bengali. But I converse with my Bengali friends using Hindi. That is why we need to promote Hindi in all corners of the country,’’ he said.