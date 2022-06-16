Hindi imposition: Karnataka Minister blames ‘error by official’

A file photo of a protest against the imposition of Hindi in banks and Central Government offices, at State Bank of India Circle on K G Road, in Bengaluru on September 14, 2021. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

June 16, 2022 13:51 IST

Two pupils from Bengaluru were to be selected for a student exchange programme. The circular stated: "Among the students studying in second year PUC at college, it has been instructed to select students who can speak Hindi, have understanding of technology, and are interested in cultural and sports activities."

Following accusations of ‘Hindi imposition’, Karnataka’s Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh on June 15 blamed an ‘error by an official’ for giving rise to the impression that students knowing Hindi would be preferred for an inter-State exchange programme.

The Minister said that there was no such direction either from the State or the Centre, but there was ‘miscommunication’ between an official and some colleges.

Two pupils (a boy and a girl) from Bengaluru South district of pre-university department have to be selected for the student exchange programme, which is part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative. .

Colleges have been directed, in the circular, to share a list of such students with the Deputy Director's office. The final selection of students will be done by the Deputy Director.

The circular has elicited sharp reactions, including allegation of ‘Hindi imposition’ forcing the Minister to clarify that there was no such instruction from the State or Centre. The department will take disciplinary action against officials responsible for creating confusion, he said.