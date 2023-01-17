Hindalga prisoner explains why he called Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

January 17, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - Belagavi

Jayesh Pujari, an undertrial at Hindalga prison in Belagavi, has confessed to making threatening calls to the office of Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari.

The prisoner told a team of Maharashtra police officers, led by Circle Inspector Shilpa Yamagar, that he had called the Minister’s office in Nagpur three times on January 14. He identified himself as an associate of gangster Dawood Ibrahim who is believed to be hiding in Pakistan. He threatened to ‘chase the minister and bomb him’ if he does not transfer ₹100 crore through a phone number that he shared with the staff.

He claimed to have made the phone call to needle prison officials. He wanted to take revenge on prison officials for being strict with him and not allowing him more freedom in jail, prison sources said.

The accused is also facing the charge of making similar phone calls to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Alok Kumar in the past.

The Maharashtra team, in association with the local police and prison officers, searched the cell of the prisoner and nearby areas. They found a diary containing phone numbers of VIPs. The accused refused to reveal how he obtained the mobile phone numbers, officials said.

The Karnataka government has ordered an inquiry into the incident. “We have issued notices to all officers on duty and told them to find out how the prisoner got access to a mobile phone and SIM card,” said Krishna Kumar, jail superintendent, adding, “A detailed report of the incident is being sent to Manish Kharbikar, ADGP (prisons).”

A case has been registered by the Maharashtra police at the Dhanatoli police station in Nagpur.