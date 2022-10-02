Hindalga prison inmate found dead

Was charged under POCSO

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
October 02, 2022 22:43 IST

An inmate of the Hindalaga prison was found dead in the jail in Belagavi on Sunday.

Manjunath Naikar, 20, was found dead in an abandoned corner of the prison. He was facing trial for charges under POCSO. The police had arrested him after he was accused of raping his minor relative.

Jail officers said he was from Bachchanakeri village near Kittur and was a loner and spoke to few other inmates. The accused had allegedly decided to end his life as he was upset, a jail officer said.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

